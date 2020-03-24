NUCKOLS, Lawrence Bolling, 79, of Manakin-Sabot, passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020, after a long journey with Parkinson's disease. He is survived by his wife of 59 years, Anne Ellis Nuckols; daughters, Penny Minor and Sandi Nuckols of Rockville; grandsons, Larry and Ellis Dunn, Seth and Landon Conrad of Rockville; great-grandchildren, Dixon and Dixie Dunn; brother, Glenn L. Nuckols (Gwen); sister, Iris Nuckols (Glenn), all of Rockville; sister-in-law, Margie Dawson (Kevin) of Hurt, Va.; brother-in-law, Leroy Ellis (Kendall) of Rockville; and seven nieces and nephews. Due to the world events, the family would like you to share any pictures and "Lawrence Stories" with them. They can be mailed to P.O. Box 164, Rockville, Va. 23146.View online memorial
