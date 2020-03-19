NUCKOLS, Theresa Mary, 62, of Bumpass, Va., ascended to heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, James Lynn Nuckols; daughter, Heather Lynn Denton; son, Ronald Vincent Nuckols; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Kaylee and Kaydence. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.View online memorial
Remembering Loved Ones
