NUCKOLS, Theresa Mary, 62, of Bumpass, Va., ascended to heaven on Monday, March 16, 2020. She is survived by her loving husband, James Lynn Nuckols; daughter, Heather Lynn Denton; son, Ronald Vincent Nuckols; and three grandchildren, Dakota, Kaylee and Kaydence. A celebration of her life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital. Online guestbook is available at lacyfh.com.

