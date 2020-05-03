NUCKOLS, Willie Grayson , Jr., "Pop", age 80, of Glen Allen, Va. left this earthly home on April 30, 2020 and went to his heavenly home to be with his Lord and Savior. He is survived by his wife, Linda Self Nuckols (married 59 years); his sons, Michael Grayson Nuckols, of Providence Forge, Va., Timothy Alan Nuckols (Michelle); two granddaughters, Mandy Webb (Codi), Courtney Nuckols; one grandson, Timothy Justin Nuckols (TJ), all of Hartsville, S.C.; and two sisters, Marian Brancroft and Katherine Gilbert. He was preceded in death by his parents, Rev. Willie Grayson Nuckols and Lucille Lindsey Nuckols; and two sisters, Eileen Craft and Charlotte Spivey. Grayson had worked for the Virginia Department of Transportation for over 34 years until he retired in 1991. He had served in the position of Deacon, Sunday school teacher and numerous other positions in the church. He was a member of Fairmount Christian Church in Mechanicsville, Va. Grayson had many friends and he loved each one. He had a large extended family whom he cared for dearly and he loved his Lord and Savior Jesus most of all. He lived his life sharing with others some of his favorite scriptures, like Matthew 5:16 "Let your light so shine before men, that they may see your good works, and glorify your Father which is in Heaven." Grayson was an avid sportsman; he loved to hunt and fish and enjoy the outdoors. He had been a member and officer of several hunt clubs, the last being Town & Country Hunt Club. He also loved and cared for his 4 legged friends, Penny, Brandy and April. A private graveside service for the family will be held at Greenwood Memorial Gardens. A Celebration of his Life will be held at a future date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Fairmount Christian Church Onward Campaign, P.O. Box 788, Mechanicsville, VA 23111.View online memorial
