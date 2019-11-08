NUNNALLY, CARL JR.

NUNNALLY, Carl L. Jr., 71, died on October 18, 2019. He was the son of the late Grace McKay Nunnally and late Carl Luther Nunnally Sr., graduated from Thomas Dale High School in 1966 and earned a Bachelor of Science degree from Virginia Tech in 1970. After retiring from a career with AT&T and Accenture, he continued to work at Nissan and then BlackBox. Carl was inducted into the Dixie Softball Hall of Fame and for 39 years, he served in various roles for the organization, including as an officer in both Tennessee and Alabama. Carl loved his family dearly and was a dedicated husband and father. Carl is survived by his wife of 53 years, Linda Campbell Nunnally; daughter, Stacy Nunnally (Joel Wright) of Murfreesboro, Tenn.; two sisters, Anne Wilmoth (Danny) of Hampstead, N.C. and Kay West (Joe) of Wilmington, N.C.; one niece, three nephews and their spouses and children. A memorial service will be held on November 10, at 3 p.m. at St. Barnabas Episcopal Church in Richmond, Va. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dixie Softball Scholarship Fund or to the Idiopathic Pulmonary Lung Foundation. For online condolences, please visit neptunesociety.com/location/nashville-cremation.View online memorial