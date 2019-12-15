NUNNALLY, James F. Jr., 73, of Richmond, after a long and valiant fight against Alzheimer's, passed away peacefully in the early morning hours on December 10, 2019, while at home, surrounded by family. Affectionately known as "Jimmy" by most all who knew him, he was born and raised in Richmond, having grown up in the city's Northside, where he was a graduate of John Marshall High School, class of 1965. Shortly thereafter he joined the United States Marine Corps (Reserve) and served with the 3rd Battalion, 14th Marines at the Hotel Battery, which is still located in Richmond today. In 1967, Jimmy joined the City of Richmond Police Department, where he faithfully served for the next 32 years until his retirement in 1999. A few short years after starting his career in Patrol, Jimmy joined the Department's Traffic Unit where he served on the Crash Team. He concluded his career as a Detective assigned to 2nd Precinct's Property Crimes. But where Jimmy made his mark on RPD, where he served the most time at just over 19 years, was with the Department's Internal Affairs Division. After being promoted to Detective and being assigned to IAD, Jimmy established himself as one the most fair, honest and competent investigators in IAD who could always be relied upon to maintain the highest standards of integrity, professionalism and decency. Any and all officers with RPD from the mid '70s throughout the '80s knew that if they were being investigated by Detective Nunnally, they were in good hands. After concluding his career with the city, Jimmy began working with the State of Virginia and the Department of Probation and Parole. For the next 15 years he worked with the state, made even more friends along the way and continued his tradition of being the nicest person anyone ever met, even in dealing with some of the most challenging citizens Virginia had to offer. Jimmy Nunnally was one of those very rare persons you ran across in life that no one ever heard anyone say anything bad about. He is survived by his wife, Ramona Nunnally; son, Shawn (Dawn); and daughters, Jessica McDonald (Jason) and Angela; sister-in-law, Rebecca Sawyer; and five grandchildren, Skylar, Reagan, Gavin, Quinton and Paityn; and a host of other friends and relatives. He was preceded in death by his parents, James F. Nunnally Sr. and Virginia Nunnally; and a sister, Ann Johnson. A Celebration of Life will be held at the Fraternal Order of Police, John Marshall Lodge #2, 410 Plazaview Rd., Richmond, Va. 23224, on what would have been Jimmy's 74th birthday, Sunday, January 5, from 1 to 4 p.m. Heavy hors d'oeuvres will be served and guests are encouraged to bring their own refreshments in case we drain the FOP dry!View online memorial