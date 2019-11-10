NUNNALLY, Kathleen Ann, passed on to heaven on November 8, 2019. She was preceded in death by her father, Thomas Gibson. She is survived by her husband, John Nunnally; daughters, Kassandra (Jake), Robin and Katie (Brittany); grandsons, Conner and Cash; mother, Kathleen Gibson; siblings, Denise (Bill), Patrick (Rosie), Kevin (Jamey), Tommy and Terry; and 10 nieces and nephews. Kathe was a loving mother, wife, grandmother, daughter, sibling, aunt and friend. She loved spending time with her family and pets. Kathe walked through life with a smile on her face and a song in her heart. She brought joy to everyone's lives she touched. She was the most selfless, caring and generous woman. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 p.m. Monday, November 11, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where a funeral ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to The American Cancer Society.View online memorial