NUNNALLY, RALPH "RONNIE"

NUNNALLY, Ralph Ronald "Ronnie," 78, died suddenly on September 16, 2019. Ronnie's father, Ralph Nunnally; his mother, Mabel Lynn Painter Nunnally Overby; and stepfather, George Overby preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 53 years, Barbara Ann Perry Nunnally; daughter, Leann Adair Nunnally; son, Kevin Christopher Nunnally; daughter-in-law, Susan Granberry Thurman Nunnally; twin granddaughters, Margaret Gillespie Clayton Nunnally and Beverley Austin Campbell Nunnally; sister, Gayle Nunnally Gambill and her husband, Steven; as well as four nephews, three nieces, two great-nieces, and many cousins and their families. Born and raised in Richmond, Va., Ronnie graduated from Manchester High School, attended the Richmond Professional Institute, served the Commonwealth and the United States as a member of the Virginia National Guard, and retired after a long career running his own office equipment and supply business. In his retirement, he could be found restoring cars and boats, seeking hidden antique treasures, and attempting to keep pace (once or twice successfully) with his granddaughters. The family invites family, friends, and anyone with a good story about Ronnie to attend a memorial service at 1 p.m. Saturday, September 21, 2019, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., Richmond, Va., followed immediately by a reception on site. In lieu of flowers, please consider instead a donation to Lonesome Dove Equestrian Center, 6137 Old Buckingham Rd., Powhatan, Va. 23139, a local nonprofit that provides therapeutic horseback riding to disabled veterans.View online memorial
Breaking
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: 57-year-old woman killed in Short Pump-area shooting involving police officer
-
City of Richmond Airbnb hosts made a combined $3.8M this summer - even though they're still illegal to operate in the city
-
A Florida man had been missing for 22 years. Here's how Google Earth helped solve the mystery.
-
Charlottesville judge says Confederate statues cannot be removed, will award attorneys fees
-
While Spanberger urged civility, a campaign associate was profanely attacking Republicans on Twitter
Remembering Loved Ones
Dale Memorial- Two side by side spaces for sale, valued at $2995 ea. $2000 ea. I will pay 1/…
GREENWOOD MEMORIAL GARDENS - 2 plots side by side with vaults and marker, Field of Honor. Bo…
HOLLYWOOD CEMETERY Two side-by-side plots. Details: judybcrothers@gmail.com