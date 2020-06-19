NUSSMAN, DEBORAH "DEBBIE"

NUSSMAN, Deborah "Debbie" Lynn. It is with a very sad heart that Deborah "Debbie" Lynn Nussman, of North Chesterfield, passed away June 13, 2020, at the age of 69. She was preceded in death by her husband, Samuel Lewis Nussman III; and her father, Carl P. Lynn Sr. Debbie is survived by her loving mother, Helen O. Lynn; adorable and cherished daughter, Shannon Lynn-Frizzell (Chris); and her best friend and brother, C. Preston Lynn Jr. (Val), all from Richmond. Also, her dear cousins, Terry Osborne of King William, Va. and Danny Osborne of Meridian, Idaho; special stepchildren, Kelly Nussman Briner and Samuel Lewis Nussman IV; and her longtime friend, Billy Holman of New Canton, Va. Debbie was employed at Salisbury Country Club and loved her job and all the employees. Graveside services will be held 2 p.m. Monday, June 22, 2020, at Greenwood Memorial Gardens, 12609 Patterson Ave. Please dress casually. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Richmond SPCA. "God has received another angel into his Kingdom."

