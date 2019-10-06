NUTTALL, Nancy Webb, 64, of King William, Va., gained her heavenly reward on October 3, 2019, ending her valiant battle with lung cancer. Born on August 3, 1955, in Richmond, Va., she was the daughter of Robert Gerald Webb and Betty Farmer Webb, who preceded her in death. She graduated from J.R. Tucker High School, Henrico County, Va., in 1973, and her occupations included Administrative Assistant, Executive Administrative Assistant, Legal Secretary and Paralegal. Nancy was a volunteer with Riverside Hospice Care, taught Sunday School at West Point Christian Church and Olivet Baptist Church, was a Financial Officer for West Point Christian Church, volunteered for countless community events in Richmond, Va., and West Point, Va., as well as booster fundraisers for public schools, county Farm Bureau events and vacation bible schools. She was also a past member of Ridge Baptist Church and Tazewell Presbyterian Church and a current member of Sharon Baptist Church. Ministering love and support for so many who had been in need was her true calling in life. Left surviving to cherish her memory are her only son, Thomas R. Whitesell (Nicole); grandson, to be; significant other, William E. Marr; brother, R. Michael "John" Webb (Hope); niece, Shannon Webb Peed (Ryan); nephews, Liston P. Webb (Melissa), Forrest T. Webb and Garrett R. Webb; great-nieces, Christina Lynn Holleman, Jessica Lynn Peed and Skyla Paige Webb; great-nephews, Victor L. "Trip" Holeman III and Dominic P. Webb; aunt, Brenda Mozingo (Jimmy) and numerous beloved cousins. The family will receive guests for visitation at Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee Davis Rd., Mechanicsville, Va., on Monday, October 7, from 2 to 4 p.m. and 6 to 8 p.m. Funeral services will be conducted at Sharon Baptist Church, 901 Sharon Rd., King William, Va., on Tuesday, October 8, at 11 a.m. with Rev. William Palmer officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery, and all are invited to celebrate Nancy's life in the church fellowship hall following these services. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Sharon Baptist Church General Fund or the Lung Cancer Research Foundation.View online memorial