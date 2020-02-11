NYANNOR, Benjamin Afful, 65, of Richmond, Va., died January 22, 2020. He was born in Kumasi, Ghana, on February 2, 1954. He was a United States Air Force Veteran. Surviving are his children, Mabya A. Nyannor, Nana-Serwaah Nyannor, Akosua A. Nyannor, Okyeremah B. Nyannor and Ajanae Lofton. The family will receive friends in Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., Friday, February 14, from 9:30 to 11 a.m. followed by interment in Quantico National Cemetery at 2 p.m. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
