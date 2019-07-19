O'BIER, Elizabeth Hardwick, born October 4, 1925, who passed this life July 17, 2019, was a member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, was instrumental in getting the memorial obelisk installed at James Monroe's birthplace, was a member and officer of VFW Ladies Auxiliary, co-owner of C&O Auto Parts for over 25 years and was philanthropic in her time and money to her church and the Richmond County Museum and created the Tree of Love fundraising program for the museum. She is survived by her son, Andrew O'Bier; and many loving family members whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends Saturday, July 20, 2019, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Warsaw United Methodist Church, 287 Main St., Warsaw, Va. 22572, where a funeral service will follow at 12 p.m. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please make memorial contributions to Warsaw United Methodist Church.View online memorial