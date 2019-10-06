O'BRIEN, James J., of Glen Allen, loving husband, father and grandfather, departed this life to be with the Lord and angels on September 25, 2019. He was born May 29, 1936, in Brooklyn, New York. He was preceded in death by his wife, Elizabeth M. O'Brien. He is survived by his two children, James B. O'Brien and Erin M. O'Brien-Martin. He had two grandchildren, Meredith C. O'Brien of Atlanta, Ga. and Wade N. O'Brien of Princeton, N.J. A private family service will be held. His children ask that their father be remembered with donations to the Alzhiemer's Association, Greater Richmond Chapter, 4600 Cox Road, Suite 130, Glen Allen, Va. 23060.View online memorial