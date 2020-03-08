O'BRIEN, James T., 87, of Bracey, Va., passed away Wednesday, March 4, 2020. He was preceded in death by his daughter, Beth Ann O'Brien Hubbard; and brother, Thomas O'Brien. He is survived by his wife of 64 years, Roberta; four children, Jim (Karen), Kate, Patrice and Matt (Carey) O'Brien; four grandchildren, as well as a niece and three nephews. The family will receive friends from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Monday, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of the Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Road. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at the Catholic Church of the Redeemer with interment to follow in Signal Hill Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Lake Gaston Striper Club at lakegastonstriper.org. Online condolences may be made at bennettfuneralhomes.com.View online memorial
