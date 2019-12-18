O'BRIEN, Thomas James, 70, formerly of Chesterfield, Virginia, passed away on Saturday, December 14, 2019. Thomas was preceded in death by his parents, William H. and Martha Wilson O'Brien. Thomas served his country proudly in the Army and was a Vietnam veteran. He retired after 40 years of service as a Regional Operational Manager for Sentinel Transportation. He was a member of the Moose and the American Legion. Thomas is survived by his wife, Brenda O'Brien; sons, Timothy, John (Melanie); grandchildren, Johnny, McKenna, Cayce, Neely; brother, Mike O'Brien; and a sister, Mardi Gott. The family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Chester Chapel of J.T. Morriss and Son Funeral Home. A funeral service with interment will be held at a later date in Chattanooga, Tennessee. Condolences may be registered at www.jtmorriss.com.View online memorial