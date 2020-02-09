O'BRIEN, Dr. William "Bill" R., passed away in Dallas, Texas, on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the age of 86, after a lifetime of faithfully loving God, his family, his neighbor and the world. Bill is survived by his wife of 10 years, Charmaine O'Brien; children, Denise Basden (Paul), Erin Puryear (Rick) and Ross O'Brien (Lisa); six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in his death by his first wife of 56 years, Dr. Dellanna W. O'Brien.View online memorial
