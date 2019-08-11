O'BRIEN, Willie R., 94, of Richmond, passed away on August 7, 2019. Willie was preceded in death by her husband, George J. O'Brien; and daughter, Susan O'Brien Dempsey. She is survived by her son, Patrick D. O'Brien; and two siblings, Jimmie H. Reese (Ruth Ann) and Pearl Reese Davis. A devoted mother, Willie worked for Blue Cross Blue Shield for over 30 years. She also was a faithful member of Monument Heights Baptist Church for over 40 years. In her spare time, she enjoyed needlepoint crafting. A memorial service will be held on Thursday, August 15, 2019, at 12 p.m. at Monument Heights Baptist Church, 5716 Monument Ave., Richmond, Va. 23226. The family will receive friends one hour prior to service. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you send donations to the Monument Heights Baptist Ministry Personal Fund. Guestbook at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial