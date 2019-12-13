O'CONNOR, Robert Francis, 92, passed away peacefully on Thursday, December 5, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Daniel Anthony and Kathryn Ronan O'Connor; brother, Richard Daniel O'Connor; and his first wife, Helen Havens O'Connor. Bob was the proud and devoted father of a large, loving, blended family. He is survived by his wife of 41 years, Margaret Kiefer O'Connor; their son, Patrick O'Connor (Ellen); his daughters, Cammy Carleton (Jim), Beth Baker (Tom), Stephanie Heintzleman (Andy) and Tracy Clark; his stepchildren, Colleen Cress (Russ), John Kiefer (Meaghan), Chris Kiefer (Roxann) and Tim Kiefer (Kim); and grandchildren, Katie Carleton Gallalee (Hunter), Mike Heintzleman (Elizabeth), Charlie Kiefer (Brittany), Liz Carleton, Mark Heintzleman, Brich Kiefer, Andrew Carleton, Jack Kiefer, Ryan Baker, Havens Clark, Mitch Kiefer, Will Kiefer, Willow Clark, Caroline Kiefer, Brent Kiefer, Henry Kiefer, Cici Clark, Madeline Kiefer, Jack O'Connor and Libby O'Connor. Bob was born on January 13, 1927, and raised in West Hartford, Connecticut, where he graduated from Hall High in 1944. He earned a B.S. degree in industrial engineering from the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in 1950, where he was a member of the Phi Kappa Theta fraternity. He served his country as part of the United States Navy during the Second World War. While pursuing his Professional Engineering License he taught a class in the Masters Engineering Program at St. Francis of Loretta in Pennsylvania. After working in Hartford, Conn. and Altoona, Pa., for Veeder-Root, he was recruited to Richmond, Va., in 1966 to begin his 28-year career with Philip Morris. Bob was an accomplished conversationalist who never met a stranger. He loved his weekly visits with colleagues from Philip Morris, friends from St. Edward's and his investment club and workout buddies at ACAC. He was an active member of St. Edward's Catholic Church, the Knights of Columbus and the MIT Club of Virginia, of which he served as president. Above all, Bob will be lovingly remembered for his joyful commitment to family, friends and faith. The family wishes to thank Guy, Chris and Frank for their steadfast friendship to Bob. The family also wishes to thank those who lovingly cared for him during his final months - LaTasha and Veronica. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, December 17, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolefield Dr. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to St. Edward-Epiphany School, 10701 W. Huguenot Rd., Richmond, Va. 23235.View online memorial