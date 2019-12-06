O'CONNOR, ROBERT

O'CONNOR, Robert Francis, "Bob," 92, of Richmond, Virginia, passed away peacefully on December 5, 2019. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church in Bon Air. Additional details and a complete announcement will be forthcoming. Arrangements by Bliley's.

