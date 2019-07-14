O'GRADY, Harriette Bridget, passed away Tuesday, July 9, 2019, two days shy of her 70th birthday. She was the daughter of Henry W. O'Grady Jr. and Harriette M. O'Grady. She is survived by her brothers, Clancy O'Grady (Kathy) and Sean O'Grady (Therese); nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews and many cousins and friends. She particularly enjoyed travel, gardening and history. Most of her professional life was spent advocating for state's water rights and helping to craft legislation. The family will receive friends 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 18, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave., with a Rosary to follow. Funeral services will be held 10:30 a.m. Friday, July 19, at St. Edward the Confessor Catholic Church, 2700 Dolfield Dr. Interment to follow in Mt. Calvary Cemetery, 1400 S. Randolph St. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to the Religious of the Sacred Heart of Mary (www.rshm.org). A second Celebration of Life is being planned to take place in Northern Virginia, her home for over 40 years. The day and time will be determined at a later date.View online memorial