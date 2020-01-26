O'HALLAHAN, Priscilla, died peacefully in her home on Friday, January 17, 2020, in Midlothian, Va., at the age of 87. Priscilla is survived by her husband, Carl O'Hallahan; and her children, Nell Nelson, Janet Rosson and Donald O'Hallahan. She has four grandchildren and five great-grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her parents, Frank and Nell Wilson; her five brothers and one sister; her son, Richard O'Hallahan; and her mother-in-law, Edna; and stepfather-in-law, Richard O'Hallahan. Priscilla was born on July 1, 1932, in Denver, Colorado, to Frank and Nell Wilson. She studied library science at Denver University and then followed that subject further at the University of Colorado. She was married to Carl O'Hallahan for 67 years. When Priscilla and Carl moved to the Midlothian area, Priscilla began working at the Hazen Memorial Library in Bon Air and continued work in the Chesterfield County Library system for over 30 years. She especially enjoyed and was skilled at providing research assistance to the public at the library. Priscilla was an avid reader of books, loved camping, picnics and hiking with her family. She spread beauty to those around her through artwork, gardening and needlework. In her later years, she found peace from the fairy sculpture that lit up at night in the back yard. Priscilla was Carl's lifelong companion. Together they faced life's tribulations and wonders, supporting each other through all their many years of marriage. Priscilla was devoted to her family and leaves behind beautiful memories. She will be greatly missed. Priscilla was a kind and gentle person. She truly was a child of God. A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 11 a.m. at Manakin Episcopal Church, 985 Huguenot Trail, Midlothian, Va. 23113. The Reverend Virginia "Gini' Distanislo will officiate the ceremony. All are welcome to attend and celebrate Priscilla's life. In lieu of flowers, donations in her name can be given to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital or Shriners Hospitals for Children.View online memorial
O'HALLAHAN, PRISCILLA
To plant a tree in memory of PRISCILLA O'HALLAHAN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.