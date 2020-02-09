O'KEEFFE, Margaret Baily, born August 1, 1929, departed this life on February 3, 2020, to join her beloved husband in heaven, Francis J. O'Keeffe III. Also proceeded in death by her parents, Ellis B. Sr. and Estelle S. Baily; siblings, Virginia Hiner, Ellis B. Baily Jr., Ellen Baily and Charles Edward Baily; grandson, Robert T. Royster Jr.; and great-grandson, Brian K. Hall. She is survived by her daughter, Margaret D. Royster-Worsham (Ralph); granddaughter, Karen L. Rhoten (Mark); great-grandchildren, Jessica B. Hall, Seth F. Rhoten, Abigail M. Royster, Samantha L. Royster; great-great-granddaughter, Kepner M. Jones; brother-in-law, Stan Hiner and sister-in-law, Janice Baily; and many beloved nieces and nephews. She retired from Virginia Electric and Power Company after 38-plus years. Margaret enjoyed spending her time in the garden and was a superb seamstress. Her favorite activities were her serene getaways traveling abroad. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, February 10, at Bliley's-Central, 3801 Augusta Ave. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held 12 noon Tuesday, February 11, St. Peters Catholic Church, 800 E. Grace St., followed by interment in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial
To plant a tree in memory of MARGARET O'KEEFFE as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.