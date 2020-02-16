O'KELLY, Elma Grace, 99, of Richmond, Va., passed away February 12, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Bernard L. Sr. and Grace E. Heath; husband, David D. O'Kelly Sr.; daughter, Sandra Faye Gladfelter; daughter-in-law, Susan O'Kelly; and siblings, Bernard L. Heath Jr., Walter L. Heath, Carlease Dawson and Helen I. Slater. She is survived by her sons, David D. Jr. and Christopher M. O'Kelly; son-in-law, Rick Gladfelter; granddaughter, Heather Grace O'Kelly; and many nieces and nephews. Elma was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. She was very fond of her teddy bear collection and birds. The family would like to thank Elmcroft of Chesterfield Senior Living and At Home Care. A funeral ceremony will be held 1 p.m. Tuesday, February 18, 2020, at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd. Interment to follow in Sunset Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Central United Methodist Church, 1211 Porter Street, Richmond, Va. 23224.View online memorial
Service information
Feb 18
Funeral Ceremony
Tuesday, February 18, 2020
1:00PM
1:00PM
Bliley's - Chippenham
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
6900 Hull Street Road
Richmond, VA 23224
Guaranteed delivery before Elma's Funeral Ceremony begins.
Most Popular
-
Jennifer King, set to join Redskins staff, will be NFL's first African American female coach
-
Southern Kitchen restaurant in Jackson Ward on 'Gordon Ramsay's 24 Hours to Hell and Back'
-
Henrico makes way for revival of Virginia Center Commons, new construction at Azalea Mall site
-
Richmond City Council kills $1.5B Navy Hill deal
-
Cluster of sharks in one spot off Carolinas coast grows more intense, and mysterious