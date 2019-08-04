O'LEARY, Danny William, 62, of Goochland, Va., took his final ride on August 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his mother, Patricia; brother, John; and very dear friend, Frasier. He is survived by his children, Shannon (Steven) and Daniel "DJ" (Tiffany); and lifelong friend, Mitzi (George). He was a simple, country man and loved being free. A memorial service will be held in his honor 4 p.m. Monday, August 5, 2019, at Cornerstone Assembly of God, 10551 Chalkley Road, Chester, Va. 23237. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made at woundedwarriorproject.com.View online memorial