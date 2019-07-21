O'MALLEY, Darlene Elizabeth, 61, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, July 18, 2019. Darlene spent 25 years working for Verizon, in both New York and Virginia. She was a member of the Church of the Redeemer. Darlene was an inspiration to and active member of the Posterior Cortical Atrophy Awareness Group. She was an avid equestrian, with memberships in Virginia Reining Horse Association and Eastern Reining Horse Association. In 1998, she ranked in top 10 Limited Non-Pro National Reining Horse Association. Breeder of champion reining horse, Quick Chic Wolverton. Darlene was a graduate of Centereach High School in Long Island, N.Y. She enjoyed traveling, adventures, cooking and gardening. Darlene is survived by her husband of 27 years, Owen O'Malley; children, Nicholas Katzban, Katie O'Malley (Max Rettig); stepson, Christopher O'Malley (Kristy); grandchildren, Corvin Katzban, Sean O'Malley and Evan O'Malley; and siblings, Carl Monko and Danny Monko. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 27, 2019, at Nelsen Funeral Home, 412 S. Washington Hwy., Ashland. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Atlee Station Family YMCA, 8017 Rutland Center Blvd., Mechanicsville, Va. 23116. Condolences may be registered online at www.nelsenashland.com.View online memorial