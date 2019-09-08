O'NEIL, William "Billy" Austin, a successful business owner and loving provider, passed away on Wednesday, August 28, 2019, in Richmond, Va. He was preceded in death by his wife, Cheryl McCray O'Neil; his parents, Frederick A. and Ruby P. O'Neil; brother, Richard P. O'Neil; and sisters, Nancy O. Gilbert and Mary O. Marks. He is survived by daughters, Erin O'Neil Ward and Leigh Anne O'Neil; granddaughter, Pamela Austin Ward, all of Richmond; brother, Joseph F. O'Neil of Manderville, La.; and sisters, Audrey O. McNutt of Fairfax, Va., Dorothy O. Tinsley of Midlothian, Va. and Phyllis O. Burnett (Orie) of Henrico, Va. Billy was born on March 24, 1937, in Pennsylvania and graduated from Highland Springs High School in Highland Springs, Va., where he played football as a linebacker. Billy was a self-made business owner who had the innate ability, skill and intelligence to succeed at whatever he decided to tackle, whether it be construction, real estate or golf. He was unique and unconventional because he bypassed traditional channels and became successful by using his own, personal strategies. Billy began his career at Sears as a contractor and then quickly started O'Neil Construction Company in Richmond as a builder and real estate investor. He was constantly evolving his business; for example, he saw a niche, and O'Neil Company started successfully selling whirlpool tubs and elegant plumbing. Before retiring and selling his lifelong business, O'Neil Company evolved once more into phone and online sales, and his company was one of the first. As his daughter once said, instead of climbing the ladder, he knew how to own the ladder. Billy enjoyed spending time with family and friends, traveling, playing golf and reading. Funeral services were private. Billy is interred in Westhampton Memorial and Cremation Park in Richmond.View online memorial