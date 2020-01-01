O'NEIL, Willie F. Sr., 68, of Henrico, died December 27, 2019. Surviving are two sons, Willie F. Jr. (Christine) and Donnell O'Neil; six grandchildren; four sisters, Lila O'Neil, Mary O'Neil, Skyann Carpenter and Casie O'Neil; two brothers, James and Archie O'Neil; nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends. Remains rest at Scott's Funeral Home, 115 E. Brookland Park Blvd. The family will receive friends Thursday, January 2, from 6 to 7 p.m. at Scott's Chapel, 116 E. Brookland Park Blvd., and where funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday, January 3. Rev. LaStar Vieira officiating. Interment Oakwood Cemetery. Online guestbook at www.scottsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial
