OAKLEY, Doris Rowe, passed away on Monday, December 2, 2019. She is survived by several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her son, Gerald G. Oakley; and her husband of 73 years, Louis A. Oakley. She was a homemaker, volunteer in educational settings and a faithful Baptist servant. A memorial service will be held in the Mausoleum Chapel of Washington Memorial Park on Monday, December 9, 2019, at 3 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Newbridge Baptist Church.View online memorial