OAKLEY, John Thomas "Tommy" Jr., 72, of Mechanicsville, Va., passed away on Wednesday, February 5, 2020. John was preceded in death by his parents, John Thomas Oakley Sr. and Lutie Mae Royster Oakley. John spent 27 years with Oldover corporation as a Trucking Superintendent and retired from Sentinel Transportation after 17 years as a driver dispatcher. He was a longtime member of Webber Memorial Baptist Church and was known to enjoy collecting guns, hunting and tinkering with his truck. John is survived by his wife of 37 years, Diana Oakley; stepson, Michael Morris; daughter, Carey Cole (John); grandchildren, Grace Crosby and Jacson Cole; many cousins, in-laws and nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on Friday, February 7, 2020, at Hanover Baptist Church, 11239 Cedar Ln., Glen Allen, Va. 23059. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 8, 2020, at Hanover Baptist Church with burial to follow at Kenwood UMC cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hanover Baptist Church.View online memorial
