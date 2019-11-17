OBENSHAIN, Roy L., loving husband of the late Jean Obenshain went to join her in Heaven on November 10, 2019. Roy was born and raised in Botetourt, Virginia and joined the Navy soon after graduating from high school. After serving his country, Roy returned to western Virginia, working for local companies and learning about furniture. His success in furniture sales eventually brought him to Richmond, where he and his family put down roots. He spent almost 20 year with Miller & Rhoads in several management roles before joining American of Martinsville to focus on contract furniture sales. There, he spent 23 years traveling throughout the mid-Atlantic area furnishing new and remodelled hotels. But when he wasn't on the road, Roy's life revolved largely around his church. Roy joined Bon Air Baptist Church in 1968, and remained a faithful and committed member until his death. He especially enjoyed the Men's Prayer Breakfast group which he regularly attended for 25 years. He served on numerous committees and as a deacon and a Sunday school teacher in addition to singing in the choir for 38 years. It was at Bon Air Baptist that Roy met Jean in 1995 and they were married the following year in the church parlor. Roy was generous, kind and soft-spoken. He was an avid fan of sports, especially basketball and golf, having played and officiated for many years while living in Roanoke. He and Jean enjoyed travel, cruises and spending time at their vacation home in Destin, Florida. But Roy's greatest love was worshipping God and he never failed to give Him praise in all things. Roy was predeceased by his wife, Jean; two brothers, Mark Obenshain and Kenneth Obenshain; and two sisters, Isabelle Bramblett and Helen Wood. He is survived by his sister, Velma (Betty) Britt of Salem, Va.; four children, Valerie McBride (Mark), Cheryl Ann Cannon (Kevin), Shawna Hurn and John Michael Fink; and grandchildren, Sean McBride (Sarah), Christian McBride, Matthew McBride, Katlin Cannon, Erika Cannon, Matt Cannon and Chris Cannon. Interment to be in the Virginia Veterans Cemetery at Amelia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Bon Air Baptist Church Missions Fund, 2531 Buford Road, Richmond, Va. 23235. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, November 24, 2019, at 2 p.m. at Bon Air Baptist Church, with a reception to follow.View online memorial