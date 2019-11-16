OBERTONE, Marie Nall, October 19, 1931 to November 11, 2019, widow of Raymond C. Obertone; a daughter of Dr. John L. Nall and Rosa V. DeLancey Nall; passed to heaven. She leaves behind daughters, Rosemary J. Brown (Randall) and Angela Justice; grandchildren, Charmalee Magoon (Thomas), Sarah Curtis (Jason), Kacey Morgan, Jesse Morgan (Roxanne) and John Morgan; and 10 great-grandchildren. The family will receive friends Sunday, November 17, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where services will be held Monday, November 18, at 2 p.m. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery. Online condolences may be made at www.nelsenrichmond.com.View online memorial