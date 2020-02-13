OGBURN, Bernard, 52, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Lee Ogburn. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Julius Ogburn; mother, Fannie Woody; siblings, Douglas, Juanita, Dorothy Lee, Dorothy Marie, Susan, Debra Ogburn; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.View online memorial
