OGBURN, BERNARD

OGBURN, Bernard, 52, of Henrico, departed this life Tuesday, February 4, 2020. She was preceded in death by her brother, Tony Lee Ogburn. She leaves cherished memories to her son, Julius Ogburn; mother, Fannie Woody; siblings, Douglas, Juanita, Dorothy Lee, Dorothy Marie, Susan, Debra Ogburn; and a host of other relatives and friends. Remains rest at March Funeral Home, 2110 E. Laburnum Ave., where viewing will be held 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Friday, February 14, 2020, and where the family will receive friends 6 to 7 p.m. Celebration of Life service 11 a.m. Saturday, February 15, 2020, St. Paul's Baptist Church, 4247 Creighton Road. Interment Oakwood Cemetery.

