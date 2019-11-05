OGDEN, Julie Marie, 60, of Midlothian, daughter of the late Richard Schmidt and Margaret Knoop Clark of Oswego, N.Y., passed away at home on Wednesday, October 30, 2019. She is survived by her husband, Gary W. Ogden; her daughter, Jenna M. Ogden of Somerville, Mass.; her brother, Dan L. Rueben (Chris); niece, Kari Procopio (Eric); nephew, Dan E. Rueben (Elin), all of Ilion, N.Y.; and cousins, Janet Fairbanks (Michael) of Derry, N.H. and Joanne Steele (Ralph) of Oswego, N.Y. Julie will be remembered for her quick wit and sense of humor, her thoughtfulness and generosity and for her love of animals. A memorial service will be held at 1 p.m. Thursday, November 7, at the Woodlake United Methodist Church, with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to either Woodlake UMC, 15640 Hampton Park Dr., Chesterfield, Va. 23832 or Richmond Animal League, 11401 International Dr., Richmond, Va. 23236.View online memorial