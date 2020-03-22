OGILVIE, Sally M., passed away on March 19, 2020. She is survived by her daughters, Jane C. Magrady (Patrick) and Mary Lou Stocky (Claude); grandchildren, David Matthews (Katie) and Jennifer Chiriboga (Jose); and great-grandchildren, Bailey and Dominic Matthews. Growing up in Cleveland, Ohio, Mrs. Ogilvie was active in the PTA and The Cleveland Council for Mental Health. Sally was an avid golfer and won the women's championship at Oakwood County Club 13 times. She also represented Oakwood on team events. In 1965, Sally married David G. Ogilvie and moved to Richmond, Virginia, where he was the golf professional at Jefferson Lakeside Club. In her later years, Sally joined the Ollie Cats dance club, where she made several new friends and eventually became their President. Sally will be buried beside her late husband, David, in Williamsburg, Va. Her private graveside service will be presided over by Rev. David Hindman. A Celebration of Life will be held later in the year when restrictions for such gatherings have been lifted. The family asks that contributions be made in her memory to the charity of your choice.View online memorial
