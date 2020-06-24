OGLES, Barbara Jean Spicer, 73, of Aylett, went to be with the Lord on June 19, 2020. She was preceded in death by her parents, Linwood and Bernice Meredith Spicer; three brothers, Floyd, Thomas and Wayne Spicer. She is survived by her loving husband of 53 years, Charles "Buddy" Ogles; their children, James Ogles and Wendy Hunter (Michael). She is also survived by a brother, Gravatt Spicer; and two sisters, Beverly Ann Parsley and Sharon Robbins; her grandchildren, Jason, Kristina, Dagan, Nicolas and Noah who lovingly knew her as Nana. Everyone who knew Barbara experienced the love of God. Barbara was a member of Corinth Christian Church in Manquin, Va., where funeral services will be held Saturday, June 27, 2020, at 11 am. Rev. Michael Hunter officiating. A visitation will be held on Friday, June 26, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m., at the B.W. White Funeral Home, 7837 Richmond Tappahannock Hwy., Aylett, Va.View online memorial
