OGUNWARE, Frederick, 69, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020. He is survived by his beloved wife, Beatrice Ogunware of 43 years; sons, Dr. Solomon Ogunware, Anthony and Alex Ogunware; daughter, Dr. Caroline Ogunware; brothers, Isaac Ibitayo and Francis Ogunware; grandchildren, Ryla, Raegan, Rielle, Tony Jr. and Mia Ogunware. He was preceded in death by his parents, Sara and Deborah Ogunware; and sisters, Comfort Olayenikam Akintomide, Grace Ibikunle Adeyan and Florence Ogunware. Frederick received his bachelor's in Business Administration at Bluefield College in West Virginia and his master's in Special Education at Virginia State University. He worked for Richmond, Chesterfield, Washington D.C. and Prince George County Public Schools. He enjoyed cooking, teaching, traveling and playing soccer. Frederick will be buried privately among his family in Dale Memorial Park.View online memorial
Most Popular
-
UPDATE: Employees at Henrico Whole Foods and a Chesterfield retirement community test positive for COVID-19
-
Virginia's coronavirus stay-at-home order: What is and is not allowed
-
Watch Gov. Northam's coronavirus update for March 30
-
A list of essential and nonessential businesses in Virginia, according to the governor
-
Home Depot, Costco limiting number of customers in stores; Home Depot, Walmart to check workers for fevers