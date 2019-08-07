OHL, Iva J., 85, of Chesterfield, died August 4, 2019, surrounded by loved ones. She is survived by her daughter, Renee Arvin; son, Billy Marshall; four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren. Her remains rest at Bliley's-Chippenham, 6900 Hull Street Rd., where the family will receive friends from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, August 8, 2019. A graveside ceremony will be held 11 a.m. Friday, August 9, at Branch's Baptist Church cemetery, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., Richmond, Va. 23234.View online memorial