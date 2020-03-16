OLAFSEN, Thelma Elisabeth (nee Hautamaki), born October 19, 1932, Alert Bay, B.C., died quietly in Alderdrove, B.C., March 11, 2020. She was a longtime resident of Steveston, B.C. She was predeceased by her husband, Ernest James Olafsen. She is survived by daughter, Gail, husband, Doug; three sons, Ken, wife, Alys, Tom and Dan, wife, Helen; 13 grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. There is no service planned at this time.

