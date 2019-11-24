OLANREWAJU, Geraldine "Gerri" K., 71, of Richmond, departed this life on Monday, November 18, 2019. She leaves cherished memories to a loving and devoted husband of 37 years, Larry Olanrewaju; daughter, Samantha Olanrewaju; and three sons, Terrance Olanrewaju, Gordon and Gavin Brown (LaShawn); and grandchildren. Gerri was the fourth child born to Alberta White-King and the late Leroy King Sr. Gerri was educated in the Lynchburg City Public School system. She received her Practical Nursing Certificate from Lynchburg General Hospital School of Practical Nursing and her Registered Nursing Degree from John Tyler Community College in Chester, Virginia. She was employed at Chippenham Medical Center and Bon Secours-Richmond Health Systems as Clinical Resources Manager/Case Manager. She was a devoted member of Gravel Hill Baptist Church. In addition to her father, she was preceded in death by two sisters, Dorothy E. Clark (sis King), Barbara "Peaches" King. Gerri is survived by her mother, Alberta White-King of Lynchburg, Va.; siblings, Leroy King (Mearle) of Troutville, Va., Roosevelt King of Newport News, Va., Christine Brooks of Richmond, Va., Ruby King, Thurman King (Betty), Harvey Lee King (Ella Mae) and James William King (Janice), all of Lynchburg, Va.; and other relatives and friends. Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, December 6, 2019, at Gravel Hill Baptist Church, 2600 Gravel Hill Road, Richmond, Va. 23225, with the Pastor Louis G. Jones officiating. Interment will be held in Maury Cemetery and the family will return to Gravel Hill for the repast. The family will receive friends from 5 to 7 p.m. on Thursday, December 5, 2019, at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street, Richmond, Va. 23224. In lieu of flowers, please consider memorial contributions to John Tyler Community College Foundation-Student Scholarship, 800 Charter Colony Parkway, Midlothian, Va. 23114, or online at https://donatenow.networkforgood.org/tylerdonatenow in honor of Mrs. Geraldine Olanrewaju. Online condolences may be made at https://www.mimmsfuneralhome.com.View online memorial