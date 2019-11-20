OLANREWAJU, Geraldine King, departed this life November 18, 2019. Remains rest at Mimms Funeral Home, 1827 Hull Street. Funeral notice to follow later.
Remembering Loved Ones
WESTHAMPTON MEMORIAL PARK - 2 plots & 2 vaults for sale. Valued at $13,780. Sell for $9,…