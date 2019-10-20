OLDFIELD, Robert "Bob" Wise Sr., loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother and friend to many passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, October 16, 2019, at the age of 62. Bob was born on July 23, 1957, to Charles "Barney" and Carroll Oldfield and raised in Norfolk, Virginia. He attended Maury High School before matriculating at Hampden-Sydney College, where he was a member of the Theta Chi fraternity. He obtained his master's degree in business administration at The College of William and Mary. Bob married the love of his life, Denise Anastasio, on December 5, 1981, and together they raised three daughters and a son. Bob was a valued partner at Ivy Ventures, LLC, where he excelled in business development and client service and where he would "always be closing." His propensity to make personal connections extended beyond work. Few derived as much joy as Bob did spending time with family and friends. Forever "the life of the party," Bob loved planning and treating his family to memorable vacations. St. John and Hilton Head had a special place in his heart. He grew up sailing the Chesapeake and though he lived in South Carolina, New Jersey and Virginia, he was truly at home on the water. Bob touched countless lives. His smile was infectious. He was admired by many and respected by all. Most of all, his family was his greatest treasure- including Tag, the labradoodle and the most recent additions of his grandchildren, Reese and Liam. He looked forward to the birth of his new grandson, Jack Robert Rudnick, in March. Bob was preceded in death by his father, Lieutenant Commander Charles B. Oldfield III; and survived by wife, Denise; his children, Lindsay (Sean), Avery, Natalie (Josh) and Robert Jr. "Bobby"; his grandchildren, Liam and Reese; his mother, Carroll; his brother, Charles; and sister, Carroll Lee. A Funeral Mass will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, October 21, 2019, at St. Michael's Catholic Church located at 4491 Springfield Rd., Glen Allen, Va. 23060. Family will receive friends one hour prior to Mass. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to St. Michael's Catholic Church.View online memorial
