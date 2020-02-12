OLENIC, Alex Patrick, 102, of Sandston, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, February 9, 2020. He was preceded in death by his wife, Evelyn Dillard Olenic; and his great-granddaughter, DeLana Skelly. Alex worked as a "fixer" for American Tobacco Co. and was a dedicated member of Cool Spring Baptist Church. He served honorably in the United States Navy during WWII, even serving on the USS Hobson, which was a Gleaves-class destroyer. Alex was devoted to Christ and his family. Left to cherish his memory are his children, Elsie Browning (Roy) and Alex P. Olenic (Carmen) Jr.; grandchildren, John P. Olenic, Celeste Zuch, Lisa Hare, Wendy Browning-Lynch, Lori Olenic; great-grandchildren, Alexander Zuch, Andrew Zuch, Catherine Zuch, Connor Zuch, Dalton Hare, Natalie Olenic, Alex Hare, Sara Olenic, Will Lynch, Parker Lynch, Grace Lynch; and siblings, Helen Olenic, John Olenic, Julia Welch, Annie Yanotty, George Olenic. The family will receive friends on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. at Nelsen Funeral Home, 4650 S. Laburnum Ave., Richmond, Va. 23231, where a service will be held on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. Interment will follow in Washington Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the VFW in Mechanicsville, (804) 746-9808.View online memorial
To send flowers to the family of Alex Olenic, please visit Tribute Store.
Service information
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
2:00PM-4:00PM
2:00PM-4:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Alex's Visitation begins.
Feb 14
Visitation
Friday, February 14, 2020
6:00PM-8:00PM
6:00PM-8:00PM
Nelsen Funeral Home
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Alex's Visitation begins.
Feb 15
Funeral Service
Saturday, February 15, 2020
10:00AM
10:00AM
Nelsen Funeral Home - Chapel
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
4650 South Laburnum Avenue
Richmond, VA 23231
Guaranteed delivery before Alex's Funeral Service begins.