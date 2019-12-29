OLEY, Paul "Boulas" Joseph, cherished husband, brother and uncle was reunited with his beloved mother, Rita; and father, Charles Oley, on December 27, 2019, when he passed after a courageous battle with cancer. He is survived by his wife, Paula Clem Oley; four siblings, Chuck (Barbara), Theresa Hanzel (Gregory), Bobby (Diane) and Michael (Mary Ruth); eight nieces and 14 grandnieces and nephews. Paul's love of card-playing and fishing was overshadowed by his commitment to putting family first above all others. In his own words, he shared his thoughts on family: What Family Means to Me Being lucky enough to grow up with the parents we had Who always instilled in us what it meant to be a close family Who always stays together, always love one another, And never forgets what our family values are. Brother Boulas Christmas 2019 Boulas, you were loved beyond measure and will always be with us. You will be missed by all who had the honor of your friendship. Family will receive friends 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 1, followed by a reading of the rosary at Bliley's Funeral Home, 8510 Staples Mill Road. A mass will be held 11 a.m. January 2, at St. Anthony Maronite Catholic Church, 4611 Sadler Road in Glen Allen. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation in honor of Paul J. Oley to the ASK Childhood Cancer Foundation, askccf.org.View online memorial
