OLINGER, Michael Brook, of Portsmouth, Va., died suddenly on December 18, 2019. He is survived by his daughters, Mariah Brooke Olinger, to whom he left his inquisitive nature and Olivia Beth Olinger, to whom he left his sense of adventure. He is also survived by his sister, Bethany Olinger (Cindy Anderson); and his nephews, Lane and Heath Anderson. He will be remembered for his generous spirit, easy laughter and his endless hours of volunteer service to Tuckahoe Rescue Squad, Lakeside Rescue Squad and Locust Creek Volunteer Fire Department. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to the National Fallen Firefighters Foundation.View online memorial
