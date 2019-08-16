OLIVE, JoAnn Pometto, 77, of Elmont, passed away on August 14, 2019. JoAnn was preceded in death by her parents, Joseph G. and Helen T. Pometto; and her granddaughter, Lindsey Maxwell. She was a loving wife, mom and grandma whose smile would light up the room, and her cooking would fill up your belly. She was a member of Beaverdam United Methodist Church. JoAnn is survived by her husband of 46 years, John G. Olive; children, Bobby Maxwell (Vanessa), Michael Maxwell, Angela Mallory (Bubba); grandchildren, Justin, Courtney and Jordan Maxwell, Joseph and Jessica Mallory and Kaitlyn, Joseph, Cody and Cheyenne Maxwell; sibling, Joseph T. Pometto (Helen); niece and nephews, Donna Pometto (Chris Wheatley), Tommy Pometto and Tony Pometto (Ellen). A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, August 17, 2019, at Beaverdam United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Huntington's Disease Society of America (HDSA.org).View online memorial