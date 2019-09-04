OLIVE, John "Wally," 80, of Elmont, passed away on Monday, September 2, 2019. John was born in 1939, in French Town, St. Thomas, in the U.S. Virgin Islands. He was preceded in death by his wife, Jo Ann Olive; parents, Frederick and Anna Olive; his brothers, Alberto, Frank, Mike, Gene, Frankie; and his sisters, Anne, Theresa and Marie; and his granddaughter, Lindsey Maxwell. John attended St. Peter and Paul Catholic School and was a U.S. Army Veteran. He was a member of Beaverdam United Methodist Church. John was a devoted husband, father, brother and grandfather, who was also an avid gardener and enjoyed spending time outdoors. He spent 30+ years as a Pressman with the Herald Progress and Cadmus Communications. John is survived by his children, Bobby Maxwell (Vanessa), Michael and Angela Mallory (Bubba); grandchildren, Justin, Courtney and Jordan Maxwell, Joseph and Jessica Mallory and Kaitlyn, Joseph, Cody and Cheyenne Maxwell; and siblings, Father Fonso, Maggie, Sylvia and Emily. A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, September 7, 2019, at Beaverdam United Methodist Church, 19338 Beaver Dam Rd., Beaverdam, Va. 23015. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the VCU Parkinson's and Movement Disorders Center, P.O. Box 843042, Richmond, Va. 23284.View online memorial