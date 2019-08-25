OLIVER, Bruce Ronald "Ronnie," born to Thomas L. Oliver Sr. and Joann Oliver, departed this life August 24, 2019. He is survived by his father; three children, Kim Phillips, Eric Oliver and Bruce Adwell; brother, Thomas Oliver Jr.; and sisters, Susan Nienaber and Sandy Windle; and eight grandchildren. The family welcomes visitation from 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, August 27, at Affinity Funeral Service, 2720 Enterprise Pkwy, Richmond, Va. 23294. A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 28, at Westhampton Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the McShin Foundation. Online guestbook available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial