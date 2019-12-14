OLIVER, JERRY SR.

OLIVER, Jerry Wayne Sr., 67, of Henrico, passed away peacefully on December 1, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Wilson and Jean Louise Oliver; sister, Jean C. Bowyer; and nephew, David Groome. Jerry is survived by his loving wife, Laura Oliver; daughters, Christin Cogle (Dan) and Deborah Morris (Jon); sons, Jerry W. Oliver Jr. (Twinkle) and Charles Taylor Oliver (Brittany); brother, Leonard Oliver; and sister, Grace Groome. He has four grandchildren, Jonathan Morris, Karalyn Cogle, Alexandria Cogle, Jackson Morris and two grandchildren expected in 2020. He is also survived by loving nieces, Beth, Teresa and Renee; and nephews, Michael and Dwayne; and numerous great-nieces, great-nephews, family and friends. Jerry will be remembered as a loving husband and father, dedicated employee with a passion for his work and those he worked with and a fun-loving and loyal friend. To celebrate his life, a memorial service will be held on January 3, 2020, from 4 to 8 p.m. at The Conservation Park of Virginia, 5100 Charles City Rd., Charles City, Va. 23030. In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial contribution in his memory to the American Lung Association.View online memorial