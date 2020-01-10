OLIVER, Pamela Smook, 61, was released by the Lord from her five-year fight with kidney failure on Wednesday, January 8, 2020. Born in 1958 in Richmond, Va., Pam was a 1976 graduate of Henrico High School. After earning a nursing degree from John Tyler Community College, Pam worked at the Burn Unit of MCV, home health and hospice. Pam also managed the family business, Kosmo Village, for many years. Pam and Buddy enjoyed 12 years of marriage and had John in 1992. Pam loved to garden, can, research family history and craft projects. She was a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, Scotchtown Ward. Pam was preceded in death by her husband, Melvin "Buddy" Oliver; parents, John Thomas Smook and Hope van der Smissen Smook; stepmother, Barbara Lipscomb Smook; brother, James Michael Smook; and sister-in-law, Bonnie Smook. She is survived by her son, John Christian Oliver; siblings, Ted Smook (Marie), Cindy Walsh (Alvin), Patrick Smook, Jeanette Redden (Mike); "adopted" sister, Nettie Wilson; and numerous nieces, nephews and great-nieces and nephews. The family will receive friends from 7 to 9 p.m. on January 10, at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, 14753 Scotchtown Rd., Montpelier, Va. Pam's Celebration of Life service will be at 11 a.m. on January 11, at the same location with visitation at 10 a.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, Pam asked that donations be made to www.ldsphilanthropies.org/in-memoriam. Online guestbook is available at affinityfuneralservice.com.View online memorial
