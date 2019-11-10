OLIVER, Robert H. Jr., 91, of Chesterfield, went to be with the Lord on Wednesday, November 6, 2019. He is survived by his beloved friend and fiancee, Ruth Savage; son, David Oliver; daughters, Sandy Halpin (Bob), Susan Smolinski (Terry) and Karen Stuart (Kenny); sister, Doris O. Jenkins of Richmond; brothers, Ira Oliver (Melba) of Oklahoma City, Okla. and Ward Insley Oliver of Leesville, Texas; nine grandchildren and 15 great- grandchildren. Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Nell Daingerfield Oliver; and nine siblings. Bob served as a Virginia State Police Officer for 38 years. The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. on Thursday, November 14, 2019, at Morrissett Funeral and Cremation Service, 6500 Ironbridge Rd. (Rt. 10), with his memorial service to follow at 2 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial contributions be made to Branch's Baptist Church, 3400 Broad Rock Blvd., N. Chesterfield, Va. 23234 or Virginia State Police Alumni, Inc., P.O. Box 1328, Midlothian, Va. 23113, vsp.state.va.us/vspalumni.shtm.View online memorial