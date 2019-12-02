OLIVER, Virginia Colleen, 91, of Mechanicsville, passed away on Thursday, November 28, 2019. She was the widow of Eddie Oliver; and is survived by her daughters, Brenda Challenor, Delores Shelton and Patricia Alvis; 10 grandchildren, 19 great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandson; sister-in-law, Phyllis Cook; and extended family. The family will receive friends 2 to 4 and 6 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019, at the Mechanicsville Chapel of Bennett Funeral Home, 8014 Lee-Davis Rd., where a funeral service will be held 2 p.m. Wednesday, December 4. Interment will follow in Forest Lawn Cemetery.View online memorial